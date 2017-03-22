FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BMW says chases volume growth in large cars, less so in small ones
March 22, 2017 / 11:26 AM / 5 months ago

BMW says chases volume growth in large cars, less so in small ones

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of BMW is seen during the 87th International Motor Show at Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland March 8, 2017.Arnd Wiegmann

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - BMW (BMWG.DE) is chasing volume growth mainly in the large car and sports utility vehicle segments, while the less profitable small car segment is not being pushed as hard, Chief Executive Harald Krueger said on Wednesday.

"We would like to grow in the top segments where you earn more money," Krueger told analysts gathered in Munich to discuss full-year earnings. "We are not pushing in the UKL segments," Krueger said, referring to vehicles like the Mini and BMW 1 series, which are based on the UKL vehicle platform.

Smaller cars in very competitive segments where little growth is expected going forward, may not have successor models, Krueger said.

Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Arno Schuetze

