BMW sees fourth-quarter vehicle production below Q3 level -CFO
November 5, 2013 / 2:29 PM / 4 years ago

BMW sees fourth-quarter vehicle production below Q3 level -CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - BMW (BMWG.DE) Chief Finance Officer Friedrich Eichiner said the German luxury carmaker will build fewer vehicles in the fourth quarter than during the previous three-months period.

“The production level in the fourth quarter will fall below that in the third,” Eichiner said on Tuesday during an analyst call on third-quarter earnings.

Price discounts, particularly in core European markets, may lower the group’s full-year sales by 100 basis points, the CFO said.

The value of adverse currency effects on earnings are expected to be in the “low tens of millions” of euros.

Reporting by Irene Preisinge, writing by Andreas Cremer, editing by Christiaan Hetzner

