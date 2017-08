The logo of BMW is pictured at at the 37th Bangkok International Motor Show in Bangkok, Thailand, March 22, 2016.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - German carmaker BMW is recalling 33,026 of its X3 F25 and X4 F26 cars in Russia to fix a problem with the Isofix child-restraint anchors, Russian standards agency Rosstandart said on Tuesday.

The watchdog first informed consumers about the recall in October.