BMW's vehicle sales reach 1.8 million in 2012: CFO
#Business News
December 26, 2012 / 11:57 PM / in 5 years

BMW's vehicle sales reach 1.8 million in 2012: CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A BMW logo is seen on the rim of a BMW 650i xDrive car on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - BMW (BMWG.DE), the world’s largest premium carmaker, has sold about 1.8 million vehicles in 2012, its chief financial officer told a German newspaper.

“One of our goals was to increase vehicle sales in 2012 and to reach a new record in deliveries. With about 1.8 million vehicles, we have achieved this,” the executive, Friedrich Eichiner, told Die Welt in an interview.

In December, BMW said vehicle sales in the January-November period had increased by 10.1 percent to 1.66 million. For the whole of 2011, BMW had vehicles sales of 1.67 million.

Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
