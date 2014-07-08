FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BMW brand auto sales up 7.3 percent in June on China, U.S.
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 8, 2014 / 7:18 AM / 3 years ago

BMW brand auto sales up 7.3 percent in June on China, U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A BMW logo is pictured at the Jacob Javits Convention Center during the New York International Auto Show in New York April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s BMW (BMWG.DE) said on Tuesday that sales of its core luxury-car brand increased 7.3 percent in June to 164,214 autos, powered by demand in China and the United States.

BMW’s six-month deliveries were up 10.2 percent at 886,347 cars, the Munich-based manufacturer said, outselling rivals Audi (VOWG_p.DE) and Mercedes-Benz (DAIGn.DE).

Adding the Mini and Rolls-Royce brands, the BMW group posted new record sales levels in June as well as for the first six months. Group volume rose 4.8 percent in June to 193,342 cars and was up 6.9 percent at 1.02 million in the first half, BMW said.

Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.