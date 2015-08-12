BMW July sales rise 5.6 percent as Europe demand offsets China slump

BMW's in different colours are placed near the headquarters of German luxury car maker BMW in Munich March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - BMW July sales rise as Europe demand offsets China slump

BMW (BMWG.DE) on Wednesday said deliveries of its Mini, BMW and Rolls-Royce cars rose 5.6 percent in July to a new record high as demand in Europe and the United States helped offset falling sales in China, the world’s largest car market.

BMW Group sales totaled 173,195 in July, with sales of BMW branded passenger car deliveries rising 5.8 percent to total 147,513. Sales of BMW’s X5 sports utility vehicle were up 32.7 percent, the company said.

In China, sales of BMW, Mini and Rolls-Royce vehicles fell 6.2 percent, with BMW branded vehicle deliveries down 7.4 percent in July.

In contrast, BMW Group sales rose 11.3 percent in Europe, with BMW brand sales up 12 percent.

BMW brand sales rose 2.1 percent to 26,970 in the United States, and sales at group level were down 0.2 percent.