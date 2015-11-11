FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BMW group sales rise 4 percent in October
November 11, 2015 / 8:37 AM / 2 years ago

BMW group sales rise 4 percent in October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A BMW emblem is pictured at the 2015 New York International Auto Show in New York City, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - BMW Group (BMWG.DE) vehicle sales rose 4 percent in October to a record high for the month thanks to continued growth in its three main markets, Europe, the United States and China, the carmaker said on Wednesday.

The increase was a slowdown however from growth rates of 7.8 percent in September and 7.2 percent in August.

Over the first 10 months of the year, sales in Europe rose 10.1 percent, in United States 5.4 percent and 2.3 percent in China.

Reporting by Sylwia Lasek; Editing by Maria Sheahan

