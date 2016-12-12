FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BMW November sales up 5.9 percent, Mercedes poised to overtake
December 12, 2016 / 8:11 AM / 8 months ago

BMW November sales up 5.9 percent, Mercedes poised to overtake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Emblems of German luxury car maker BMW are pictured in a box at the BMW factory in Dingolfing near Munich November 15, 2006.Michael Dalder/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Daimler's (DAIGn.DE) Mercedes-Benz is on track to overtake rival BMW (BMWG.DE) to take the title of the world's biggest luxury carmaker, sales figures for November released on Monday showed.

November sales of BMW branded luxury cars were up 5.9 percent to 177,740 taking year-to-date sales to 1,824,490. By contrast Mercedes-Benz passenger car sales were up 12.7 percent to 182,602 increasing year-to-date sales to 1,893,619.

Sales of BMW's core brand reached 1.91 million in 2015 on strong demand for sports utility vehicles like the X5, the 11th year in a row the Munich-based carmaker clinched the title in 2005.

Mercedes sold to 1.87 million cars in 2015, compared with 1.80 million luxury vehicles sold by Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) Audi (NSUG.DE).

Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Christoph Steitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
