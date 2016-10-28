FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BNP Paribas CFO has had car accident, back to job by year-end
October 28, 2016 / 12:41 PM / 10 months ago

BNP Paribas CFO has had car accident, back to job by year-end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People are seen in silhouette as they walk behind the logo of BNP Paribas in a building in Issy-les-Moulineaux, near Paris April 23, 2015.Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - BNP Paribas's chief financial officer Lars Machenil has had a car accident and is now recovering, the bank's chief operating officer Philippe Bordenave told analysts on a call on Friday.

"He is recovering and will be back before year-end," a spokeswoman for the bank added.

Machenil, 47, was appointed chief financial officer for the group in March 2012. He joined Belgium's Fortis in 2000 and then was involved in the merger between the Fortis and BNP Paribas in 2009 as a financial officer for the new unit.

Machenil holds a PhD in nuclear science and an engineering degree in electrotechnics.

Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Julien Ponthus; Editing by Ingrid Melander and Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
