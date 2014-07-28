FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Galeries Lafayette sells credit unit stake to BNP Paribas
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
July 28, 2014 / 5:25 PM / 3 years ago

Galeries Lafayette sells credit unit stake to BNP Paribas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French department store Galeries Lafayette said on Monday it had sold its 50 percent holding in LaSer, a consumer credit company, to the personal finance unit of BNP Paribas, with which it co-owned the unit.

A source close to the deal said the two parties had been discussing the sale of LaSer for two years and finally agreed on a valuation for the whole company of around 280 million euros ($376.4 million).

Galeries Lafayette and BNP Paribas declined to give any details of the deal.($1 = 0.7440 Euros)

Reporting by Pascale Denis; Editing by David Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.