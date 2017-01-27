FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BNP Paribas poaches three senior bankers for ECM, cash equities teams
January 27, 2017 / 10:35 AM / 7 months ago

BNP Paribas poaches three senior bankers for ECM, cash equities teams

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A logo of BNP Paribas is seen outside its Tokyo headquarters, Japan, January 7, 2016.Yuya Shino/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - BNP Paribas has poached three senior bankers for its equity capital markets (ECM) and cash equities teams, and the French bank added that global head of ECM Thierry Olive would take a new role with BNP Paribas in Asia.

Andreas Bernstorff has been appointed head of ECM in Europe, Middle East and Africa, while Benedicte Thibord and Phil Griffith have also joined Exane BNP Paribas.

Bernstorff joins from Citigroup, Thibord arrives from Kepler Cheuvreux while Griffith joins from Morgan Stanley. Thierry Olive will take a new investment banking role for BNP Paribas in Asia.

"These major hires reinforce our commitment to building a top quality capital markets, advisory and execution platform, said Sophie Javary, head of Corporate Finance EMEA at BNP Paribas and Vincent Rouviere, Head of Cash Equities at Exane BNP Paribas, in a joint statement.

Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

