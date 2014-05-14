FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Business News
May 14, 2014 / 4:24 PM / 3 years ago

BNP Paribas says U.S. sanctions fine could exceed provisions made

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - BNP Paribas, France’s biggest bank, said there is a risk that a possible fine for violating U.S. sanctions on countries like Iran could be significantly higher than the $1.1 billion it has provisioned for.

Chief Executive Laurent Bonnafe told a shareholders meeting that the bank will continue talks with U.S. authorities about probes into whether his bank has violated U.S. sanctions.

“We are doing what we can to insure that such mistakes do not occur in the future,” Bonnafe said.

Bonnafe said there is “big uncertainty” about the potential fine and that it could be “very significantly” higher than the $1.1 billion provision the bank has already made for it.

Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Matthias Blamont; editing by Geert De Clercq

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
