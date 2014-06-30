FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BNP to suspend some U.S. dollar-clearing for one year: NY regulator
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 30, 2014 / 9:16 PM / 3 years ago

BNP to suspend some U.S. dollar-clearing for one year: NY regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The New York state banking regulator on Monday said BNP Paribas will suspend certain parts of its U.S. dollar clearing operations for one year, as part of a larger settlement for evading U.S. sanctions laws.

The French bank is also paying $8.9 billion to federal and state authorities and agreed to terminate some senior executives, the New York State Department of Financial Services said in a statement.

The temporary dollar-clearing ban is due to start on Jan. 1, 2015, and is an unprecedented punishment. It’s unclear if the French bank will lose a significant number of clients due to the ban. The ban largely impacts BNP’s oil and gas finance business.

The state regulator also said 13 individuals will leave the bank as part of the settlement, including chief operating officer Georges Chodron de Courcel.

Reporting by Karey Van Hall; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.