FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France says BNP-U.S. deal preserves bank's future
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 30, 2014 / 10:50 PM / 3 years ago

France says BNP-U.S. deal preserves bank's future

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The settlement reached between BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) and U.S. authorities over a sanctions busting case will preserve the future of the lender, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

French Finance Minister Michel Sapin also said in a statement that the country’s biggest listed bank “will still be able to finance economic activity (in France) in a satisfying way.”

He said the case showed Europe must work to promote the usage of the euro as an international exchange currency.

France had repeatedly urged over the past weeks for the fine to be fair and proportionate and had warned that the BNP case could hurt trade treaty talks between the United States and the European Union.

Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Maya Nikolaeva

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.