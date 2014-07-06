FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France not worried about U.S. probe of other banks: minister
July 6, 2014 / 11:36 AM / 3 years ago

France not worried about U.S. probe of other banks: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

French Finance minister Michel Sapin attends a press conference at the Ministry in Paris, April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

AIX-EN-PROVENCE (Reuters) - France’s finance minister said on Sunday he was not worried about French banks being investigated by U.S. authorities after a record fine was imposed on BNP Paribas for violating U.S. sanctions against several countries.

On Tuesday, BNP pleaded guilty in the United States to two criminal charges and agreed to pay almost $9 billion to settle accusations it violated U.S. sanctions against Sudan, Cuba and Iran.

According to U.S. sources, French banks Societe Generale and Credit Agricole and Germany’s Deutsche Bank are being investigated for having potentially violated U.S. economic sanctions.

Asked if he was worried about the French banks being probed, Finance Minister Michel Sapin said: “No.”

“I think the risk is rather being perceived by other very big European banks.”

Reporting by Alexandre Bokesenbaum-Granier; Writing by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Catherine Evans

