BNP Paribas CEO praises ECB rate cut
May 3, 2013 / 5:16 AM / 4 years ago

BNP Paribas CEO praises ECB rate cut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s decision to cut interest rates this week will give the economy a helping hand but it will not be a cure-all, the chief executive of French bank BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) told Reuters Insider television.

“(The rate cut) is a positive sign. It will not be an answer to all issues but it will be a good help to the economy,” said Jean-Laurent Bonnafe.

Bonnafe added BNP could buy the state of Luxembourg’s stake in its BGL subsidiary but did not give further details.

Reporting by Lionel Laurent, editing by Astrid Wendlandt

