BNSF Railway names Carl Ice CEO, replacing Matthew Rose

BNSF Railway Chairman and CEO Matthew Rose speaks during the IHS CERAWeek energy conference in Houston March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Carson

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s (BRKa.N) BNSF Railway Co president Carl Ice will become the unit’s chief executive, succeeding Matthew Rose, an executive many believe could become Warren Buffett’s successor.

Rose will stay with BNSF as executive chairman, the company said on Wednesday.

Ice has been at the railroad for 34 years, and has been president of BNSF since November 2010. He will take on the new role beginning January 1.

“BNSF’s performance has far exceeded the high expectations I had at the time of Berkshire’s purchase,” Buffett said in a statement. “The combination of Matt’s and Carl’s talents is the perfect arrangement for the future.”

The company said that, as executive chairman, Rose will work on activities including organizational planning, market positioning and public policy at BNSF over the next decade.