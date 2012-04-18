Bang & Olufsen keeps targets after tough Q3

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danish luxury electronics maker Bang & Olufsen (BO.CO) reported worse-than-expected quarterly results on Wednesday as sales in Europe fell and product launches were delayed, while analysts cast doubt on its renewed pledge to meet full-year targets.

The quarterly result from the maker of upmarket televisions and sound systems was below the company’s own expectations, missed forecasts in a Reuters poll and mirrored other luxury goods makers’ slowdown in quarterly sales as the crisis bites.

“It is an all round disappointment in my view,” said Sydbank analyst Nicolaj Jeppesen.

Bang & Olufsen Chief Executive Tue Mantoni told a webcast the company could generate the fourth-quarter sales needed to meet its full-year target, however, shrugging off analysts’ doubts.

The company needs sales of at least 860 million crowns in the fourth quarter to meet a revenue target of over 3 billion Danish crowns for the 2011/12 financial year.

It is also aiming for full-year pretax profits of around 100 million crowns ($17.56 million).

That would be a rise from its full-year 2010/11 pretax profit of 40.1 million crowns and revenue of 2.87 billion.

Mantoni pointed to the fourth quarter of the 2009/10 year, which saw 26 percent sales growth, as evidence it was possible.

“In other words, it has been done before and we believe we can do it again,” Mantoni said.

Sydbank’s Jeppesen said: “My quick calculation shows that they have to deliver around 20 percent growth in the fourth quarter to reach the topline outlook,” Jeppesen said.

“I know there is a European football tournament coming ... and that they forecast effects from newer product launches, but 20 percent is very optimistic,” Jeppesen added.

“They keep their guidance, but that looks very difficult now,” said Alm. Brand analyst Michael Friis Jorgensen. “I don’t think they can meet the full year guidance.”

Bang & Olufsen said the three new products launched at the end of the quarter, BeoVision 12, a television, Beolit 12 a transportable sound system, and BeoLab 12, a sound system, would help drive results in the fourth quarter.

B&O shares were down 5.3 percent at 71.00 crowns by 7:22 a.m. EDT (1122 GMT), against a flat Copenhagen bourse's bluechip index .OMXC20.

Third-quarter pretax profit fell 38 percent to 18.8 million Danish crowns ($3.3 million), below an average estimate of 55.4 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Sales fell to 766 million crowns from 820 million a year earlier, hurt by weaker sales in Europe which accounted for about three quarters of total consumer business sales.

The consumer business segment accounts for about 80 percent of total group sales.

Late arrival of three new products towards the end of the third quarter contributed to denting the result.

“The key issue and challenge that we have had is definitely timely arrival of new products,” Mantoni told the webcast.

Sydbank’s Jeppesen added: “If you look at the earnings, the company’s pretax margin in the three biggest divisions, its core business, Play and Automotive, has fallen compared with the third quarter last year.”

The automotive business consists of sales of sound systems for luxury cars, including Aston Martin, Audi and Mercedes. The Play product group is a new lower-priced segment targeted at young professionals.

The luxury goods sector has been hit by uncertainty in recent months over worries that Europe’s long-running debt crisis could trigger an economic slowdown in emerging markets such as China, where runaway demand for high-end goods has offset weaker trends in Europe and the United States.

B&O’s results followed British luxury brand Burberry’s (BRBY.L) report of a slowdown in quarterly sales growth on Tuesday.

Also on Tuesday, Aquascutum, the British-based luxury clothing manufacturer which has dressed Queen Elizabeth and Winston Churchill, went into administration, the latest high-profile name to fall by the wayside in the consumer downturn.

LVMH (LVMH.PA), the world’s biggest luxury goods group, on Wednesday again cautioned about the “uncertain” economic outlook for Europe after strong growth in Asia and the resurgent United States helped boost his first-quarter revenue.