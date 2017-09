The company logo of the Bank of America and Merrill Lynch is displayed at its office in Hong Kong March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch has closed its European power and gas desk following low demand for power and gas hedging and regulatory changes, a company spokesperson said on Tuesday.

“The bank will continue to trade coal, commodity indices, oil, metals and US power & gas from its Houston, London, New York and Singapore offices,” the spokesperson said.