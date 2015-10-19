FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters to sell BoardLink to Diligent Corp
October 19, 2015 / 8:20 PM / 2 years ago

Thomson Reuters to sell BoardLink to Diligent Corp

Liana B. Baker

1 Min Read

The Thomson Reuters logo is seen on the company building in Times Square, New York October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

(Reuters) - Information and data provider Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI.TO) has agreed to sell BoardLink, a digital meeting portal for directors of corporate boards, to Diligent Corp DIL.NZ for $10 million, Diligent Chief Financial Officer Michael Stanton said on Monday.

The deal will expand Diligent’s portfolio of secure corporate governance and collaboration solutions for boards and senior executives. Listed on the New Zealand stock exchange, Diligent has a market capitalization of NZ$497 million ($338 million).

BoardLink allows board members and senior executives to share meeting materials in a secure environment.

Thomson Reuters is the parent company of Reuters News.

A Thomson Reuters spokesman declined to comment.

Reporting by Liana B. Baker in San Francisco

