FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HBO drama 'Boardwalk Empire' to end run after five seasons
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
January 10, 2014 / 12:25 AM / 4 years ago

HBO drama 'Boardwalk Empire' to end run after five seasons

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Actor Steve Buscemi arrives for the premiere of HBO's television series "Boardwalk Empire" Season 4 in New York, September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - U.S. Prohibition-era television drama “Boardwalk Empire” will conclude after its fifth season, which is slated to air later this year, HBO said on Thursday.

“Boardwalk Empire,” a mob crime drama, stars Steve Buscemi as crooked Atlantic City, New Jersey, treasurer Enoch “Nucky” Thompson, based on Enoch L. Johnson, a corrupt and powerful political boss of the 1920s Prohibition era.

The fifth season is scheduled to premiere in the fall.

The drama was created by “The Sopranos” writer and executive producer Terence Winter. Oscar-winning filmmaker Martin Scorsese won an Emmy for his direction of the series’ big-budget pilot that premiered in September 2010.

The series has won 17 Emmy awards since its debut, including Bobby Cannavale as best supporting actor in a drama series for his role as gangster Gyp Rosetti.

Premium cable network HBO is owned by Time Warner Inc.

Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.