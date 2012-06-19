Singer Bobby Brown remarries in Hawaii

Singer Bobby Brown performs on NBC's "Today" show in New York, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

(Reuters) - American singer Bobby Brown has remarried in Hawaii, four months after the drowning death of his ex-wife Whitney Houston, People magazine reported on Tuesday.

Photos of Brown, 43, a member of the New Edition band, his new wife and manager, Alicia Etheridge, and their wedding party were posted on Instagram by the singer’s teenage son, Bobby Jr.

People magazine said the couple tied the knot on Monday, a day after Brown performed a New Edition concert in Honolulu.

Brown and Etheridge have a young son together and became engaged on stage in 2010 - three years after Brown’s acrimonious divorce from “I Will Always Love You” singer Houston.

Brown and Houston were married for 15 years, during which Houston developed a heavy addiction to cocaine, marijuana and crack. In an April TV interview, Brown hit back at suggestions that he got Houston hooked on drugs, or that he somehow played a role in her death.

Houston, 48, died of accidental drowning in a Beverly Hills hotel bathtub in February. White powder and drug paraphernalia were found in the bathroom where she died.

Brown has five children, one with Houston, three from previous relationships, and one with Etheridge. (Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Marguerita Choy)