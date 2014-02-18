FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Guitarist Bob Casale of New Wave band Devo dies of heart failure at 61
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
February 18, 2014 / 8:30 PM / 4 years ago

Guitarist Bob Casale of New Wave band Devo dies of heart failure at 61

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Bob Casale of "Devo" performs at the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 17, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Bob Casale, the guitarist and original member of the U.S. New Wave band Devo best known for the 1980 hit “Whip It,” died on Monday from heart failure at the age of 61, his brother and bandmate said.

“His sudden death from conditions that led to heart failure came as a total shock to us all,” Gerald Casale said on the group’s website on Tuesday.

Devo, whose name is a contraction of “de-evolution,” was formed in 1972 in Akron, Ohio, and later moved to Los Angeles. The band consisted of the Casales and brothers Mark and Bob Mothersbaugh. The group’s former drummer, Alan Myers, died of cancer last year.

Devo started out as an underground band and released an influential debut album, “Q: Are We Not Men? A: We are Devo!”, in 1978 that was produced by British recording pioneer Brian Eno.

The bank hit the mainstream with the 1980 song “Whip It” from its “Freedom of Choice” album. The video for the single received wide play in the early days of MTV.

Devo also recorded off-beat covers of the Rolling Stones’ “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” and Allen Toussaint’s “Working in the Coal Mine.”

“As an original member of Devo, Bob Casale was there in the trenches with me from the beginning. He was my level-headed brother, a solid performer, and talented audio engineer, always giving more than he got,” his brother wrote on the band’s website.

Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Eric Kelsey and Amanda Kwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.