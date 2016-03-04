Bob Evans shareholder says company should hire adviser for BEF sale

(Reuters) - A large Bob Evans shareholder is demanding that the company hire an investment bank to advise on breaking up the company, according to a U.S. securities filing on Friday.

Sandell Asset Management, an activist shareholder that is the restaurant company’s fourth largest shareholder, has been pushing Bob Evans to sell its packaged foods business, which Sandell has said could fetch more than $950 million.

Sandell, which owns 6.7 percent of the company, said in the filing that it was disappointed that Bob Evan’s management team did not announce any plan to hire an investment bank to seek buyers for the packaged foods arm, known as BEF Foods. Sandell said the company should retain an investment bank, and that the activist investor make seek representation on the Bob Evans board.