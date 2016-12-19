FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Bobsleigh-Germany's Koenigssee to host 2017 world championships
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
December 19, 2016 / 11:18 AM / 8 months ago

Bobsleigh-Germany's Koenigssee to host 2017 world championships

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's Koenigssee will host the 2017 world championships after they were taken away from Russia's Sochi following the country's doping scandal, the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) said on Monday.

Germany was picked due to its location, suitable for all the athletes who will be racing in Europe at the time, organizer's' experience and track availability at such short notice, the IBSF said.

The event was taken away from Sochi last week following the publication of the second part of the McLaren Report into Russian doping which revealed an institutional conspiracy to conceal positive tests.

Latvia had pulled out in protest over the event being held in Russia while South Korea, host of the 2018 Winter Olympics, and skeleton athletes from the United States had also been considering withdrawing from the Feb. 13-26 championships.

The McLaren report, commissioned by the World Anti-Doping Agency, said analysis of samples from four Russians who won gold medals at the Sochi 2014 Olympics had shown salt readings that were physiologically impossible.

There was also evidence of tampering with the samples of 12 Russian medalists at those Games.

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.