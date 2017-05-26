FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BOC Aviation buys six Airbus aircraft for $1.05 billion
#Big Story 10
May 26, 2017 / 1:34 AM / 3 months ago

BOC Aviation buys six Airbus aircraft for $1.05 billion

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A flight test engineer holds an Airbus Group flag after the first flight of the Airbus A320neo (New Engine Option) in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, September 25, 2014.Regis Duvignau/File Photo - RTSZLTO

HONG KONG (Reuters) - BOC Aviation Ltd on Friday said it would buy six new aircraft from Airbus for an aggregate list price of $1.05 billion as the aircraft lessor builds its balance sheet by investing in modern, efficient and in-demand aircraft.

The Hong Kong-listed firm said it would buy two A320NEO aircraft, two A321NEO aircraft and two A330-900 aircraft from Airbus for delivery from 2018 to 2020.

BOC Aviation, which operates a fleet of 494 aircraft, said the actual purchase price was lower than the list price, and the deal would be funded through cash on hand, loans and borrowings.

The deal comes about a month after the company said it would buy two Boeing 777-300ER aircraft from Turkish Airlines for an undisclosed sum.

Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Himani Sarkar

