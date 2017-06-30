Blue Apron shares make bland debut
Blue Apron Holdings Inc's shares were up about 1 percent in their market debut on Thursday following the meal-kit delivery company's watered down IPO in the shadow of Amazon.com's deal to buy Whole Foods Market .
HONG KONG BOC Aviation Ltd (2588.HK) said on Friday it would buy four new aircraft from Boeing Co (BA.N) for an aggregate list price of $1.08 billion, as the aircraft lessor builds its balance sheet by investing in modern, efficient and in-demand aircraft.
The Hong Kong-listed firm said it would buy four new Boeing 787-9 aircraft for delivery during 2019.
BOC Aviation, which operates a fleet of 494 aircraft, said the actual purchase price was lower than the list price, and the deal would be funded through cash on hand, loans and borrowings.
Boeing and BOC Aviation had earlier this month announced a memorandum of understanding for buying 10 737 MAX 10 airplanes for $1.25 billion at list prices.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Stephen Coates)
Blue Apron Holdings Inc's shares were up about 1 percent in their market debut on Thursday following the meal-kit delivery company's watered down IPO in the shadow of Amazon.com's deal to buy Whole Foods Market .
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn is backing off his demand to break up insurance giant American International Group Inc , following the company's sale of assets and hiring of a new chief executive officer, a person familiar with the matter said.