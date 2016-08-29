FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BOC Aviation sees strong 2016 after record first-half profit
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 29, 2016 / 10:31 AM / a year ago

BOC Aviation sees strong 2016 after record first-half profit

Anshuman Daga

3 Min Read

The company logo of BOC Aviation is displayed during a news conference ahead of its listing in Hong Kong, China May 18, 2016.Bobby Yip

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore-based aircraft lessor BOC Aviation (2588.HK) reported a 24 percent jump in first-half net profit on Monday, helped by a boom in Asian air travel, and said it was confident it would turn in a solid performance for 2016.

Asian lessors are investing billions of dollars to expand in a sector that offers long-term revenue in dollars, underscoring the importance of the region which already accounts for about 40 percent of the world's airline fleet.

In its first results since listing in Hong Kong in June, BOC Aviation, Asia's second-biggest aircraft lessor with a 265-plane fleet, made a net profit of $212 million for the six months to the end of June, up from $171 million a year ago.

An expanding air travel market in Asia is underpinning the improved financial performance of many regional airlines and this is helping fuel the growth of the leasing sector, BOC Aviation Chief Executive Officer Robert Martin said.

"Airlines are in a very strong position and this partly explains why we have a 100 percent payment record in the first half of this year," he told Reuters in an interview, referring to the company's cash collection rates.

Consolidation in the $228 billion global aircraft leasing sector is also picking up as China, whose own aviation market is expected to grow rapidly, is creating global leasing champions through its banks.

"There's no doubt where the new liquidity is coming from. In this cycle, a significant amount of it is coming from China," said Martin, who joined the company in 1998 and managed its transition from a Singapore-owned firm to one acquired by Bank of China (601988.SS) a decade ago.

"Those with the best cost of funding eventually will be the survivors," he said.

Sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp, U.S. planemaker Boeing Co. (BA.N) and a division of Singapore state investor Temasek Holding were among BOC Aviation's cornerstone investors when it raised $1.1 billion this year in the biggest IPO by an aircraft lessor.

Editing by David Clarke

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.