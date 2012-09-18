Olympic skier Bode Miller engaged to volleyball's Morgan Beck

Bode Miller of the U.S. reacts after the Men's World Cup Downhill skiing race in Les Houches near Chamonix, French Alps, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

LITTLETON, New Hampshire (Reuters) - U.S. Olympic gold medal skier Bode Miller is engaged to marry pro beach volleyball player and model Morgan Beck, Miller said on Twitter.

“I have found the one!!! And convinced her to marry me,” the 34-year old Miller said late Monday in a tweet.

“It was a process MorganEBeck is hard to convince. I‘m super excited,” said his post on the social network.

New Hampshire-born Miller, the most decorated U.S. Olympic skier of all time, also posted a photograph of a diamond-studded engagement ring.

Beck, 25, planned to move from her home in San Diego to a yacht purchased by Miller, she said on her blog this month.

Miller, known for his high-risk style of skiing, won the World Cup in 2005 and 2008. He also won two silver medals in the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics and a gold, silver and bronze in the 2010 Vancouver Olympics. A knee injury forced Miller from the World Cup tour in February.

Miller has a 4-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.