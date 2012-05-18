BoE's Posen to quit to head U.S. think tank

LONDON/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Bank of England policymaker Adam Posen will not seek a second term at the central bank and instead plans to step down in August to head a leading U.S. economic think tank, the BoE said on Friday.

Posen has been the most outwardly dovish member of the BoE’s rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee for most of his time at the central bank, and a leading advocate of its program of quantitative easing asset purchases.

Posen’s three-year term at the BoE expires on August 31, and it had been unclear whether he would seek a second term until the news that he would head the Washington-based Peterson Institute for International Economics from January 1, 2013.

Britain’s finance ministry said it would now advertise for a new member of the MPC.

Finance minister George Osborne and BoE Governor Mervyn King congratulated Posen and thanked him for his work.

Posen was the only one of the nine-member committee to have consistently voted for more stimulus during most of 2011.

The central bank restarted its quantitative easing program in October last year, taking its total asset purchases to 325 billion pounds.

More recently, Posen became concerned about Britain’s persistently high inflation, leading him to drop his call for additional asset purchases in April - a move which led many investors to rethink their views on the likelihood of more stimulus from the BoE.

However, in an interview on Friday, published before the news from the Peterson Institute, Posen said he regretted that decision, and may have to review his call.