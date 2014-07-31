FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FDA approves Boehringer Ingelheim lung disease drug
Sections
Featured
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Mexico earthquake
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
July 31, 2014 / 6:00 PM / 3 years ago

FDA approves Boehringer Ingelheim lung disease drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Thursday it has approved Boehringer Ingelheim’s drug to treat chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), an umbrella term that includes chronic bronchitis and emphysema.

The drug, Striverdi Respimat, known also as olodaterol, is one of a class of drugs known as long-acting beta-adrenergic agonists (LABAs) that relax airways in the lungs to ease wheezing, cough and shortness of breath.

The drug will carry a boxed warning that LABAs can increase the risk of asthma-related death. The drug is not approved to treat asthma. COPD, which is usually caused by smoking, is the third leading cause of death in the United States.

Reporting by Toni Clarke; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.