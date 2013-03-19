FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boeing gets orders despite 787 situation: commercial air chief
#Business News
March 19, 2013

Boeing gets orders despite 787 situation: commercial air chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Boeing logo is seen on a Boeing 787 Dreamliner airplane in Long Beach, California March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

(Reuters) - Boeing Co has not had any difficultly closing major aircraft orders despite the ongoing battery problems with its 787 passenger jet, commercial airplanes chief Ray Conner said on Tuesday.

“We compartmentalize that. We have a lot of people working on the 787 situation ... We’re working on producing 787s as we get the battery situation solved,” Conner said at a New York news conference to unveil an order for the 737 jet from Ireland’s Ryanair Holdings Plc.

Reporting By Adam Kerlin; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

