FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Factbox - Recent safety incidents for Boeing's new 787
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 16, 2013 / 7:54 AM / in 5 years

Factbox - Recent safety incidents for Boeing's new 787

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Reuters) - Boeing Co’s new 787 Dreamliner is the pride of the company’s passenger jet fleet, but a series of incidents in the last few months have raised questions about its safety and image. Following is a list of the events:

2012

July - A General Electric Co engine on a 787 in North Charleston, South Carolina, breaks during a preflight test. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) rules it a “contained” failure, meaning the broken pieces did not exit through the engine wall. GE orders inspections of the engines. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) stops short of grounding planes for inspections.

December 4 - A United Airlines 787 with 184 people aboard is forced to make an emergency landing in New Orleans after experiencing electrical problems.

December 5 - U.S. regulators say there is a manufacturing fault in 787 fuel lines and advise operators to make extra inspections to guard against engine failures.

December 13 - Qatar Airways grounds one of its three 787s after finding the same electrical problem that affected the December 4 United flight.

December 17 - United confirms finding an electrical problem in a second plane in its 787 fleet.

2013

January 7 - A parked 787 operated by Japan Airlines catches fire at Boston Logan International Airport after a battery in an auxiliary power system explodes.

January 8 - A second 787 operated by Japan Airlines leaks fuel at Logan, forcing it to cancel its takeoff and return to the gate. The plane departs later.

Following a safety inspection, United finds a wiring problem in the same electrical system that caused the January 7 fire in Boston, the Wall Street Journal reports.

January 9 - Japan’s All Nippon Airways Co cancels scheduled domestic 787 flight due to a brake-related computer glitch.

January 11 - A cockpit window on an ANA 787 cracks during a Japanese domestic flight. The plane lands safely with no injuries.

A separate ANA 787 springs an oil leak from its left engine, which is discovered after the plane lands safely.

The U.S. Department of Transportation says the 787 will undergo a comprehensive review of its critical systems.

January 13 - The Japan Airlines 787 that leaked fuel in Boston on January 8 experiences another, separate fuel leak while undergoing checks in Tokyo.

January 15 - A 787 operated by ANA makes an emergency landing at Takamatsu in southern Japan after a smoke alert goes off in the plane’s cockpit.

Both ANA and JAL ground their 787 fleets for checks

Reporting by Ben Berkowitz; Editing by Ian Geoghegan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.