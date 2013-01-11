FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. regulators say Boeing 787 is safe but needs review
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 11, 2013 / 2:46 PM / in 5 years

U.S. regulators say Boeing 787 is safe but needs review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. aviation regulators will launch a comprehensive review of the Boeing 787 airplane, with a special focus on its electrical systems, following a series of recent safety incidents, the new head of the Federal Aviation Administration said on Friday.

“We believe this is a safe aircraft,” Michael Huerta said at a press conference with officials including U.S. Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood and Boeing commercial airplanes chief Ray Conner.

Reporting by Deborah Charles; in Washington; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe; Writing by Ben Berkowitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.