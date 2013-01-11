U.S. regulators say Boeing 787 is safe but needs review

(Reuters) - U.S. aviation regulators will launch a comprehensive review of the Boeing 787 airplane, with a special focus on its electrical systems, following a series of recent safety incidents, the new head of the Federal Aviation Administration said on Friday.
“We believe this is a safe aircraft,” Michael Huerta said at a press conference with officials including U.S. Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood and Boeing commercial airplanes chief Ray Conner.
Reporting by Deborah Charles; in Washington; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe; Writing by Ben Berkowitz