Boeing says 787 issues not caused by outsourcing or production
January 11, 2013 / 3:01 PM / in 5 years

Boeing says 787 issues not caused by outsourcing or production

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The recent safety issues with the new Boeing Co 787 passenger jet were not caused by outsourcing production or by ramping up production too quickly, the head of Boeing’s commercial airplane unit said on Friday.

At a press conference in Washington, Ray Conner said Boeing was not seeing anything “exceptionally unusual” for a new plane. Federal Aviation Administration head Michael Huerta also said a comprehensive review of the plane would start with technical experts in Seattle looking at the plane’s manufacturing process. (Reporting by Deborah Charles in Washington; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe; Writing by Ben Berkowitz)

