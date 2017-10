An airport employee works near All Nippon Airways' (ANA) Boeing 787 Dreamliner plane before it takes off for its Tokyo-San Jose flight at New Tokyo international airport in Narita, east of Tokyo January 11, 2013. ANA launched their maiden service between Tokyo and San Jose, California with the Dreamliner. REUTERS/Shohei Miyano

(Reuters) - Boeing Co on Friday said it welcomed a joint review of safety issues with its 787 passenger jet, after a series of incidents that prompted U.S. regulators to investigate.

“We remain fully confident in the airline’s design and production system,” Boeing said in a statement.