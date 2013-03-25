FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boeing 787 Dreamliner in first of two test flights
March 25, 2013 / 7:23 PM / in 5 years

Boeing 787 Dreamliner in first of two test flights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A Boeing Co (BA.N) 787 Dreamliner took to the sky Monday in the first of two flights designed to help show that the new lithium-ion battery system meets regulatory safety standards.

The flight took off at approximately 12:11 am Pacific Time from Paine Field in Everett, Washington, on a two-hour flight designed to show that systems are functioning normally. The global fleet of 50 Dreamliners has been grounded since January after batteries overheated on two separate aircraft.

Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Carol Bishopric

