Boeing 787 Dreamliner in first of two test flights

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A Boeing Co (BA.N) 787 Dreamliner took to the sky Monday in the first of two flights designed to help show that the new lithium-ion battery system meets regulatory safety standards.

The flight took off at approximately 12:11 am Pacific Time from Paine Field in Everett, Washington, on a two-hour flight designed to show that systems are functioning normally. The global fleet of 50 Dreamliners has been grounded since January after batteries overheated on two separate aircraft.