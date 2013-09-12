FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boeing plans first flight of 787-9 next week: sources
September 12, 2013 / 6:16 PM / 4 years ago

Boeing plans first flight of 787-9 next week: sources

The Boeing logo is seen at their headquarters in Chicago, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young

NEW YORK/PARIS (Reuters) - Boeing (BA.N) plans to make the first flight next week of the 787-9, a stretch version of its high-tech Dreamliner plane, according to two people familiar with the plans.

The flight, a key milestone in development of a sought-after longer version of the fuel-efficient aircraft, is tentatively planned for the middle or end of next week, although it could still be delayed by technical factors and weather, the sources said.

Reporting by Alwyn Scott and Tim Hepher; Editing by Maureen Bavdek

