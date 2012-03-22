FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Boeing, Airbus and Embraer team up for aviation biofuels
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 22, 2012 / 11:31 AM / 6 years ago

Boeing, Airbus and Embraer team up for aviation biofuels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N), Airbus EAD.PA and Embraer (EMBR3.SA) have come together to work with governments and biofuel producers to promote and speed up the availability of jet fuels that reduce carbon emissions.

The three aircraft makers signed a memorandum of understanding at the Air Transport Action Group (ATAG) Aviation and Environment Summit in Geneva, Boeing said in a statement.

“Two of the biggest threats to our industry are the price of oil and the impact of commercial air travel on our environment,” Boeing CEO Jim Albaugh said.

A new EU law that took effect from January 1 makes it obligatory for airlines flying in and out of the region to buy carbon permits to offset their emissions.

However, a trade war is brewing with the United States, China and India -- the top three carbon emitters -- questioning the EU’s legal jurisdiction to charge for an entire flight.

Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.