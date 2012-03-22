Boeing, Airbus and Embraer team up for aviation biofuels

The Boeing logo is seen on a Boeing 787 Dreamliner airplane in Long Beach, California March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

(Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N), Airbus EAD.PA and Embraer (EMBR3.SA) have come together to work with governments and biofuel producers to promote and speed up the availability of jet fuels that reduce carbon emissions.

The three aircraft makers signed a memorandum of understanding at the Air Transport Action Group (ATAG) Aviation and Environment Summit in Geneva, Boeing said in a statement.

“Two of the biggest threats to our industry are the price of oil and the impact of commercial air travel on our environment,” Boeing CEO Jim Albaugh said.

A new EU law that took effect from January 1 makes it obligatory for airlines flying in and out of the region to buy carbon permits to offset their emissions.

However, a trade war is brewing with the United States, China and India -- the top three carbon emitters -- questioning the EU’s legal jurisdiction to charge for an entire flight.