#Business News
January 18, 2013 / 12:08 PM / in 5 years

Boeing liable to compensate Air India over grounded Dreamliners: India minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Boeing Co. is liable to compensate state-run Air India for the grounding of 787 Dreamliner passenger jets on safety issues, Indian aviation minister Ajit Singh told reporters on Friday.

The lightweight, mainly carbon-composite aircraft has been plagued by mishaps, raising concerns over its use of lithium-ion batteries and forcing many airlines across the globe to ground them.

Poland’s state-controlled LOT Airlines earlier said it would seek compensation from Boeing for grounding its two planes.

Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
