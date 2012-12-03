Boeing names Fancher to lead new plane development unit

(Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) said on Monday that it was creating a new division to oversee airplane development, hiving that function off from production as it seeks to ramp up factory output.

The company named Scott Fancher, who oversees Boeing’s 777 jet program, to head the new development division, which will oversee design and flight certification of planes that are currently on the drawing boards, including the 737 MAX, the 767 Tanker and 787-9.