ANA says will keep flying Boeing Dreamliners for now
#World News
January 16, 2013 / 1:20 AM / in 5 years

ANA says will keep flying Boeing Dreamliners for now

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - All Nippon Airways Co said it will keep its Boeing Dreamliner fleet in the air for now after one of its 787 jets made an emergency landing in western Japan on Wednesday.

The plane, bound for Tokyo from Yamaguchi in western Japan, made an emergency landing in Takamatsu after the pilot reported smoke in the cockpit about 15 minutes after takeoff, an Osaka Airport spokesman said.

Measuring instruments in the 787 jet indicated a battery error and the pilot smelled something strange before all 129 passengers on board and eight crew members were evacuated via emergency slide, ANA and airport officials said. No one was injured.

Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Ken Wills

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
