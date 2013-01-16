Japan's transport ministry to check all Boeing 787s after ANA emergency landing

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s transportation ministry will do its utmost to inspect and ensure safety on Boeing 787 aircraft after a Dreamliner operated by All Nippon Airways Co Ltd made an emergency landing in western Japan on Wednesday, the chief cabinet secretary said.

ANA said it is grounding all 787 jets after one Dreamliner was forced to make an emergency landing. All passengers and crew members on board the flight were safely evacuated, ANA said.