FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's transport ministry to check all Boeing 787s after ANA emergency landing
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 16, 2013 / 2:30 AM / 5 years ago

Japan's transport ministry to check all Boeing 787s after ANA emergency landing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s transportation ministry will do its utmost to inspect and ensure safety on Boeing 787 aircraft after a Dreamliner operated by All Nippon Airways Co Ltd made an emergency landing in western Japan on Wednesday, the chief cabinet secretary said.

ANA said it is grounding all 787 jets after one Dreamliner was forced to make an emergency landing. All passengers and crew members on board the flight were safely evacuated, ANA said.

Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.