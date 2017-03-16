Boeing, U.S. government sign $3.4 billion deal for AH-64E Apache helicopters

FILE PHOTO: The Boeing Company logo is projected on a wall at the "What's Next?" conference in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., October 4, 2016.

(Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) said on Thursday it had signed a $3.4 billion contract with the U.S. government through which the U.S. Army and an international customer will buy the latest Apache attack helicopter -- the Apache 'E' variant.

The Army will get 244 re-manufactured Apaches while the international customer will receive 24 new ones, the company said in a statement. bit.ly/2nfcHe6.

Boeing did not name the international customer.