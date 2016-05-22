Boeing shares could fall 15 percent if sales slow: Barron's

The logo of Dow Jones Industrial Average stock market index listed company Boeing (BA) is seen in Los Angeles, California, United States, April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

(Reuters) - Boeing Co’s (BA.N) stock could fall as much as 15 percent if sales of its aircraft fall on weakening demand, according to a report on Sunday in the financial publication Barron‘s.

Airlines and leasing companies are using planes longer and delaying orders for new aircraft, the publication said.

Low oil prices have also reduced the need to buy updated, more fuel-efficient planes, it added.

Boeing generates roughly two-thirds of its revenue from commercial aircraft, and the remainder from its defense business.

Demand for Boeing’s 737 planes remains strong despite competition from Airbus Group SE (AIR.PA) and Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO).

However, its 777 and 787 models are at greater risk, Barron’s said.

Boeing’s 787 could face write downs because initial costs were high and sales have slowed, it added.