Boeing to fix batteries on all Dreamliner jets by end-May

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) will complete fixing the batteries in all 50 of its high-tech 787 Dreamliner jets by the end of this month, Dinesh Keskar, senior vice president for sales in Asia Pacific, told Reuters on Wednesday.

The planes had been grounded worldwide since January following incidents of overheating in the batteries providing auxiliary power. Boeing has since worked to develop new battery housings to prevent a repeat of the incidents.

State-run Air India Ltd AIN.UL resumed flying its Dreamliner passenger jets from Wednesday.

