The Boeing Company logo is projected on a wall at the "What's Next?" conference in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., October 4, 2016.

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada said on Thursday it was reviewing plans to buy military equipment from Boeing Co after the firm alleged Canadian rival Bombardier Inc had dumped jets into the U.S. market.

Last November, Canada said it wanted to buy 18 Boeing Super Hornets as a stopgap measure while it prepared a competition to replace its aging fleet of fighter jets.