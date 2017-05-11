FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bombardier CEO: Boeing petition could have serious impact on airlines
May 11, 2017 / 12:48 PM / 3 months ago

Bombardier CEO: Boeing petition could have serious impact on airlines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONTREAL (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc Chief Executive Alain Bellemare on Thursday said an anti-dumping petition filed by Boeing Co against the sale of the Canadian planemaker's new CSeries aircraft in the U.S. would have a "serious" impact on airlines, innovation and competition in the aerospace industry.

"That Boeing would prefer that airlines buy larger aircraft based on older technology, that approach may be better for Boeing but it is worse for everyone else," Bellemare told analysts during a call.

Reporting By Allison Lampert

