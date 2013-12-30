FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boeing wins deal worth up to $750 million for B-1 bomber work
December 30, 2013 / 10:45 PM / 4 years ago

Boeing wins deal worth up to $750 million for B-1 bomber work

A Boeing B1-B bomber flies on the second day of the Farnborough International Airshow in south England July 15, 2008. REUTERS/Toby Melville

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) has won a contract valued at up to $750 million over five years for continued work on the U.S. Air Force’s fleet of B-1 bombers, the Pentagon announced on Monday.

The contract, which includes a one-year base period and four one-year options, covers integrated engineering services such as computer network support, technical analysis, flight safety analysis and possible work on enhancements, the U.S. Defense Department said in its daily digest of major contracts.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal-Esa; Editing by Diane Craft

